Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$77.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Laurentian upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$71.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.68. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$52.94 and a 1 year high of C$74.78.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

