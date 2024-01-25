Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGDDY. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

