Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) and WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Critical Comparison

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) and WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sinclair and WildBrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair 3.21% 23.88% 2.57% WildBrain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair $3.93 billion 0.26 $2.65 billion $1.31 12.07 WildBrain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sinclair and WildBrain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than WildBrain.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sinclair and WildBrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair 1 2 2 0 2.20 WildBrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sinclair presently has a consensus target price of $18.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. WildBrain has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.94%. Given WildBrain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WildBrain is more favorable than Sinclair.

Summary

Sinclair beats WildBrain on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc., a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports. It also owns digital media products that are complementary to its portfolio of television station related digital properties, as well as interests in, owns, manages, and/or operates technical and software services companies, intellectual property for the advancement of broadcast technology, and other media and non-media related businesses and assets, including interests in real estate, venture capital, private equity, and direct investments. Sinclair, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms. The company also licenses rights of new proprietary series or pre-sells shows that are in development to individual streaming services, broadcasters, and other media platforms; and re-licenses rights of existing series in the library or packages of programs of its own proprietary titles, as well as third-party produced titles. In addition, it holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., Télémagino, and WildBrain TV television channels; and operates as entertainment, sport, and brand licensing agency for the company's own and third party brands. Further, the company licenses its brands, such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Chip and Potato, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Johnny Test, In the Night Garden, Mattel on Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam, Little People, Polly Pocket, Degrassi, and Inspector Gadget, as well as publishing, music rights, and live tours. Additionally, it offers its films and television programs for streaming services; and conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters, as well as for other media platforms and digital providers. The company was formerly known as DHX Media Ltd. and changed its name to WildBrain Ltd. in December 2019. WildBrain Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

