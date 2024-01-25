H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) vs. CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Critical Review

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 5.04 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.58 $3.16 million ($0.43) -38.63

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -353.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 112.53%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.41%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth -4.51% -0.95% -0.45%

Summary

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust beats CTO Realty Growth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at September 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.1 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

