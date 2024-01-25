Critical Review: MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 4.64% 8.30% 5.09% Zeta Global -29.41% -147.58% -41.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MiX Telematics and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MiX Telematics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.05%. Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than MiX Telematics.

40.3% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Zeta Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and Zeta Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $144.99 million 1.46 $4.52 million $0.31 28.06 Zeta Global $590.96 million 3.58 -$279.24 million ($1.35) -7.31

MiX Telematics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

