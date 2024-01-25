Head to Head Comparison: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and GigaMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $303.60 million 2.72 $79.76 million $0.56 9.44 GigaMedia $5.59 million 2.81 -$2.75 million ($0.13) -10.92

Analyst Recommendations

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yalla Group and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 32.88% 21.30% 18.64% GigaMedia -29.67% -2.80% -2.61%

Summary

Yalla Group beats GigaMedia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

