TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $108.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,378,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.