UBS Group Begins Coverage on Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

