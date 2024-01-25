Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.87.



SHLS opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

