International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $116.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.11, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

