Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company's stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

MARPS stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

