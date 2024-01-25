StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.04 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

