Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $500.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $474.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

