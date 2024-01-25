Oppenheimer Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $347.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

