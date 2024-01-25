Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Lifted to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $3,793,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 104.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.