Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $892.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 560.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

