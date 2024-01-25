Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) versus Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Critical Survey

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A -42.21% 1.73% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.63% 11.29% 4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A N/A $15.30 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $2.09 7.33

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

