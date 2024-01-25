Head-To-Head Survey: Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) & SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Turbo Energy and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turbo Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarEdge Technologies 3 18 6 0 2.11

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $136.96, indicating a potential upside of 95.09%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Turbo Energy and SolarEdge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turbo Energy $24.02 million N/A N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies $3.11 billion 1.28 $93.78 million $3.66 19.18

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Turbo Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Turbo Energy and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies 6.13% 14.14% 7.45%

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Turbo Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. The company also engages in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, and lithium-ion cells and batteries, as well as virtual power plants. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

