Comparing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Hancock Income Securities Trust and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Income Securities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $3.46 million 27.69 -$132.18 million $0.07 54.29

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SuRo Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Income Securities Trust N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares John Hancock Income Securities Trust and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Income Securities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than John Hancock Income Securities Trust.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats John Hancock Income Securities Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Government/ Credit Bond Index. John Hancock Income Securities Trust was formed in February 14, 1973 and is domiciled in United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

