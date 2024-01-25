Financial Survey: Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DoubleDown Interactive and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 487.66%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -39.56% 14.18% 12.08% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Onfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($2.41) -3.70 Onfolio $2.22 million 1.18 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.31

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.