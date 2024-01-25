Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Seagate Technology in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $90.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

