BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.74. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.