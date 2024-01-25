Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADM. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.63 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.