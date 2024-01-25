Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PPG opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.