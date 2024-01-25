Mizuho Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $103.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYTK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.94.

CYTK stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

