ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $816.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $847.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $864.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

