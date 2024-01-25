Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

