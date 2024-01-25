Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.59.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $93,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.