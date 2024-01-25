Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $91.78 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.