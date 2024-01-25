BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

