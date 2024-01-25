Wedbush Weighs in on Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn $11.05 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $987.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,985,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.