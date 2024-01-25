Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Head to Head Contrast

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ansell and Coloplast A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ansell alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ansell 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloplast A/S 1 5 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ansell N/A N/A N/A Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ansell and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.0% of Ansell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ansell pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ansell pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Coloplast A/S pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ansell and Coloplast A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ansell N/A N/A N/A $0.31 52.77 Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 8.79 $585.21 million $0.28 40.14

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ansell. Coloplast A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ansell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Ansell on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ansell

(Get Free Report)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. The Industrial segment manufactures and markets hand and chemical protective clothing solutions for a range of industrial applications, including automotive, chemical, metal fabrication, machinery and equipment, food, construction, mining, oil and gas, utilities, logistics, and first responders. The company was formerly known as Pacific Dunlop Limited and changed its name to Ansell Limited in 2002. Ansell Limited was founded in 1893 and is based in Richmond, Australia.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.