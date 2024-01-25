ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) versus Relx (NYSE:RELX) Financial Contrast

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -16.61% -14.82% -7.44%

Volatility & Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $10.58 billion 7.39 $2.02 billion N/A N/A ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.17 -$102.19 million ($0.48) -28.13

This table compares Relx and ACV Auctions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Relx and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 3 0 2.75 ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 49.74%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Relx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relx beats ACV Auctions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

