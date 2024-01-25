Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) versus Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A N/A -50.73% Denali Therapeutics -36.51% -11.54% -9.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turnstone Biologics and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 619.70%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.46%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $73.30 million 0.83 -$30.83 million N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics $108.46 million 21.91 -$325.99 million ($0.97) -17.64

Turnstone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Turnstone Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2. Its brain-penetrant small molecule programs comprise BIIB122/DNL151 LRRK2 inhibitor program for Parkinson's disease; SAR443820/DNL788 RIPK1 inhibitor program for CNS disease; and DNL343 eIF2B Activator program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's other programs comprise SAR443122/DNL758 RIPK1 inhibitor program for peripheral inflammatory diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH; Genzyme Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-und Entwicklungsges m.b.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited; and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

