MarketAxess’ (MKTX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.09.

MKTX stock opened at $274.89 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

