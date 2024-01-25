Barclays Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $28.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

