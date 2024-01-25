Citigroup Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.87.

DDOG stock opened at $122.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $136.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.41, a PEG ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,989 shares of company stock valued at $82,630,915. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

