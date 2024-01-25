Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

