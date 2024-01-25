Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.12 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.