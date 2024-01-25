CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

