Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 46,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 969,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

