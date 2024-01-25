Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.47.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 36.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,092.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

