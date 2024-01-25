Royal Bank of Canada Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.56.

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

