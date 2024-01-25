StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of -0.89.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

