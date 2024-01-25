Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.83.

NDAQ opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

