Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE CDRE opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $309,665.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at $449,942,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cadre by 19.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

