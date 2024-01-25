AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Up 6.4 %

AXS stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.