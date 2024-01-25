BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.79.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

