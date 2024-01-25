BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.