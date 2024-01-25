Wells Fargo & Company Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $110.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.08.

NYSE:APO opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

