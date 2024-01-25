Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $1,609,905. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,557 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -272.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

